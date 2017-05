Kirkintilloch Community Council members are hoping for a good turn-out at tomorrow’s special meeting on fracking .

“Let’s Talk Fracking”, which starts in St Mary’s Parish Church at 7.30pm, is billed as a facilitator discussion which coincides with the ongoing Scottish Government consultation on the controversial issue.

A spokesman said it would help the community council to prepare a thorough response to the Scottish Government, representing a wide consensus of views from local reisdenhts.