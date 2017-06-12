St Ninian’s tops the class

St Ninian’s High School have scooped the prestigious ‘Raising Attainment in Numeracy’ award at this year’s Scottish Education Awards.

Judges were impressed with the Kirkintilloch school’s approach to developing pupils’ numeracy skills through a variety of innovative teaching methods and approaches.

These new initiatives have improved the children’s confidence and ability to handle numbers on a day-to-day basis.

Representatives from the East Dunbartonshire school attended the glittering award ceremony in Glasgow last Wednesday (June 7) to collect the coveted award.

East Dunbartonshire Council’s Depute Chief Executive for Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said: “We are extremely proud of St Ninian’s High School for winning the Raising Attainment in Numeracy Award at this year’s Scottish Education Awards – they thoroughly deserve this accolade.

“The progress made in raising attainment at the school is testament to the hard work and dedication of head teacher Paul McLaughlin and his staff who strive to ensure that all pupils reach their full potential.

“Congratulations to everyone at the school – it is fantastic that your achievements have been recognised at such a prestigious awards ceremony.”

The Scottish Education Awards showcase work and innovation happening in classrooms across Scotland.

For all the winners visit www.scottisheducationawards.org.uk.