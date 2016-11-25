St Paul’s Christmas Tree Festival is back in Milngavie!

The Christmas Tree Festival returns to Milngavie next week after a year’s absence.

This is the eighth festival in St Paul’s Church organised by the Association of Milngavie Churches.

It opens on Saturday, December 3, at 10am and the official opening ceremony will be at 11am, when representatives from three charities will speak.

These charities, to whom the money raised will be given, are Carers Link, Milngavie, Clober Farm Spinal Injuries Unit (in Milngavie)and the Prison Fellowship Angel Tree Project, which gives Christmas presents to children whose parents are in prison.

There will be over 30 trees decorated by a wide range of local organisations, a varied musical programme and a tea room with home baking.

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm, Sunday 1pm to 4 pm, Friday 10am to 1pm. There’s no entry charge but donations will be gratefully received.