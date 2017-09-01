Star Kirkintilloch High School pupils ace exams

Pupils at Kirkintilloch High School started the term by celebrating some impressive exam results.

Pictured in the above photograph are the young people who achieved top grades in their year groups in recent SQA Examinations.

The studious team includes students who achieved straight ‘A’ passes across both Higher and National 5 Courses in recent examinations, as well as young people who achieved all ‘A’ passes with one ‘B’

Grade.

Kirsty MacMillan achieved the honour of School Dux, with an outstanding achievement of six straight ‘A’ Higher passes, while the Proxime Accessit, Zoe Porter, scored five straight ‘A’ passes in her Higher exams.

A school spokesperson said: “All of the young people are delighted with their progress and acknowledged

that they had worked incredibly hard to achieve their success.”