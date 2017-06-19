Stepping up to complete epic charity trek

A group of kilted trekkers from insurance company Aviva have presented a charity cheque for £3,352 following a 26-mile challenge.

The 13-strong team from the company’s Bishopbriggs base were amongst 7,000 walkers in the ‘Mighty Stride’ part of the Glasgow Kiltwalk, 71 of whom were walking for charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

The money raised will be put towards funding play schemes and intensive support of families from the birth of their newborn child.

Kellyann Reid, marketing manager at Aviva, said: “We have a walking group at our Bishopbriggs office as keeping active is important to us.

“When this 26-mile event was brought to our attention we couldn’t wait to sign up.

“As an added bonus we chose to raise vital funds for a charity which support families in our local area and across Scotland and we’re very grateful to everyone who kindly donated to our challenge.”

Every year SBH Scotland needs to raise over £1 million to provide support, information, health check clinics, projects and groups to all those affected by the lifelong, complex disabilities of spina bifida, hydrocephalus and their related conditions.

Lynsey Hamilton, fundraiser for SBH Scotland, said: “We are very grateful to Aviva for choosing to fundraise for us, their donation which will have a big impact on the services we are able to provide.

“Corporate support is essential to us as a small charity and Aviva are a great example of how teams can have fun, work together and make a difference to charity at the same time.”

For more information about the charity and their work go to www.sbhscotland.org.uk.