Strathkelvin councillor to step down

Long-serving Strathkelvin councillor Brian Wallace has announced he is to retire, ending his 28-years career in local government.

He said: “For personal and health reasons I have decided not to seek re-election in May.

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of Strathkelvin and North Lanarkshire throughout my time as a councillor.

“It has been an honour to be elected by the people in my ward, first to Strathkelvin district and then to North Lanarkshire Council in 1996.

“However, the time is now right for me to step down and hand over to someone else at the election in May.

“I would like to thank my fellow councillors and the staff of the council for all the support they have given me over the years.”

Council leader Jim Logue paid tribute to Councillor Wallace. He said: “Brian has been an exceptional public servant, both in his work as a ward councillor and in taking on additional responsibilities throughout his time in office.

“He will be greatly missed by the people in his ward and by everyone at the council.

“He has been hugely supportive of me and his experience has benefitted the council hugely. I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Councillor Wallace was first elected in 1989 to Strathkelvin District Council, where he became leader of the council.

Upon the creation of North Lanarkshire in 1996 he was elected to serve the Strathkelvin ward.

He currently chairs the Northern Corridor local area partnership and the council committee to monitor arms’-length organisations and external bodies.

In the past he chaired the Strathclyde Fire and Rescue board and the evaluation board