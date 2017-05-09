Success breeds success for Billington’s

There was a hat-trick of success for the Billington family this week after they landed three gongs at the Scottish Food and Drink Award, held at the King’s Hall in Edinburgh.

Billington’s of Lenzie delicatessen won the awards for ‘Real and Local Food’ and ‘Neighbourhood Deli of the Year’, while new venture Billington’s Coffee Shop, in Milton of Campsie, was named ‘Community Coffee Shop of the Year’.

It follows recent success for the business at both the Farmshop & Deli Show and Scottish Independent Retailer Awards. Carey Gray and Nic Billington are pictured at the awards.