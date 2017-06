Families are invited to enjoy a fun evening at Bearsden Primary School’s Summer Fair this Friday (June 16) from 6pm to 9pm.

There will be home baking, a tombola, beat the goalie, face painting, fun with bikes, a raffle, pizza, temporary tattoos, stalls, ice cream and plants.

Tickets £2 for adults and 50p for children.

Please go along to support this important fundraiser for the school.