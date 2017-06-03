Superfast Broadband available for all “by 2021”

There are “plans” for superfast broadband in Woodilee Village, according to cabinet minister Fergus Ewing - but it could take up to four years.

That was the thrust of Mr Ewing’s response to a Holyrood question posed by Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay, who says constituents have let her know they’re unhappy they’re not already connected.

Mr Ewing, cabinet minister for rural economy and connectivity, said: “The digital Scotland superfast broadband programme has further fibre broadband deployment plans for Woodilee Village in Lenzie.

“Any premises that are not connected through the digital Scotland superfast broadband programme will be captured through our commitment to delivering 100 per cent superfast broadband access by 2021.”

The Scottish Government has invested £400 million to hook Scots up to superfast broadband by 2021 and, he said, 95 per cent will be up and running by the end of the year.

He added that in Strathkelvin and Bearsden last year, despite being rolled out commercially, 7,450 premises had been provided access to fibre optic broadband, 94 per cent of which were capable of running at a superfast speed.

Ms Mackay said: “Constituents have made it clear to me in Woodilee Village that they are very unhappy at the lack of access to high speed broadband.

“I agree with their concerns, and to try and find some clarity on this I have brought it to the highest ranked politician in Scotland involved with connecting the country up to superfast broadband.

“I have received reassurance from the cabinet secretary that by 2021, 100 per cent of Scotland will be hooked up and that there are already plans afoot for fibre optic broadband connections in Woodilee.

“While this is four years away, I am hoping it will happen sooner rather than later.”

She added: “The work the Scottish Government has been doing to connect up Scotland to superfast broadband is remarkable.

“In Strathkelvin and Bearsden we do have excellent coverage, but now is just about ensuring everyone has access as quickly as possible.”