Superstar Ashley Banjo visits Bearsden

Youngsters in Bearsden had an extremely exciting workshop recently with the leader of Britains Got Talent winning group Diversity and TV personality, Ashley Banjo.

Straight of the back of the street dance supercrews ‘Genesis’ tour, Razzamataz Theatre School in Bearsden was delighted to be welcoming Ashley to their studio to teach their students choreography featured in the tour. The workshop is designed for most ages and abilities and students not only got to learn from the man himself, they also got an opportunity for photos, autographs and questions at the end.

Razzamataz is a Dragons’ Den backed theatre school franchise with more than 40 schools up and down the country.

Amanda Campbell Principal/Owner of Razzamataz Bearsden said: “It’s a big part of the Razzamataz ethos to get top class professionals to work with the students.

“Learning from those who are currently enjoying successful careers is extremely motivating for students and gives them a real sense of what the performing arts industry is all about.”

Denise Hutton-Gosney, MD of Razzamataz Theatre School Ltd, said: “It was a real privilege to work with Diversity, particularly their leader Ashley Banjo who is an idol for many of our students.

“We always have lots of experiences planned to make our students time at Razzamataz the most rewarding it can be.”

Children who attend Razzamataz classes take part in dance, drama and singing classes and experience everything from classic West End musical theatre styles to funky street dance and pop singing.

Students get lots of opportunities to perform, have fun and make new friends, build on their confidence and social skills all while keeping fit and active. Classes start at age four up to 18 and there are regular special guest workshops for students of all ages.

Classes are held in Bearsden on Saturday.