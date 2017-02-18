Supported jobs scheme is a winner

North Lanarkshire Council’s supported employment service has had a great year, from an increase in the number of jobs found to a rise in employees’ average earnings,

The achievements are flagged up in the latest annual report, detailing the ways in which the service matches the right person to the right job.

It provides vital support for people with learning disabilities, acquired brain injury, mental health issues and young care leavers to find employment. .

Some of this year’s other highlights include 284 people using the service, 181 people currently in jobs, 83 per cent of people keeping their jobs for over two years and 24 hours being the average weekly hours worked - while people in work are on average £130 a week better off.

Committee convener Councillor Barry McCulloch (Cumbernauld North) said: “ “Despite the challenge of an uncertain economic situation we’ve continued to improve job opportunities and the benefits having a job brings to employees, and engage with new businesses to support our service.

“For 2017, we aim to build on this success.

“Our ethos is simple – we help people to discover what they are good at, where their skills would be best job matched and improve their futures by having a job.”

“We’re keen to encourage more businesses, large and small, to recruit from us.

“Some may already have heard about supported employment and want to find out more.

“Our job matching service benefits employers and employees, and details of our service, and how we help people, can also be found in our latest performance report.”