Tackling doorstep crime in North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire Council, Police Scotland and Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire have renewed their partnership to tackle doorstep crime.

By working together, the three agencies will raise awareness among the public to help protect vulnerable people as well as share intelligence to target criminals.

The most common types of doorstep crime involve bogus workmen carrying out unnecessary or poor quality work at inflated prices, or one person distracting the householder at the door while another enters the house to steal property or money.

Most victims of doorstep crime are elderly or vulnerable people living alone.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Infrastructure Committee, said: “Doorstep crime is a priority for the council’s Trading Standards team.

“It is heart breaking to hear of residents being conned out of their savings by criminals who deliberately pick on the most vulnerable in our communities, so we work closely with Police Scotland to identify and prosecute those responsible.”

An information pack is available to residents providing information on how to stay safe and avoid scams, advice on finding reputable tradespeople and who to contact with any concerns.

Through Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire’s community alarm service, residents can alert the police about any doorstep crime incident.

Trading Standards and police officers also work with local banks, providing advice to staff to be aware of elderly customers removing large sums of money at short notice. Rogue traders will often offer to take people to the bank to get cash for the work, then disappear before the work is complete.

Local Police Commander Chief Superintendent Roddy Irvine said: “Working collaboratively allows us to identify people involved in such despicable crimes. We continue to share intelligence to pursue robust enforcement action against perpetrators.”

Anyone concerned about an incident of doorstep crime should contact Police Scotland on 101 or the council’s Trading Standards team on 01236 856361.