Tee Off for a good cause

Douglas Park Golf Club in Bearsden is calling on keen golfers to help them raise funds for a specialist charity, by signing up to their annual Pro-Am tournament.

Sponsored by employment law specialists, Just Employment Law, the event will tee off on August 17.

The club hopes to raise up to £10,000 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland, a charity which provides personalised home and hospital support to families with children who have spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

The Pro-Am tournament is open to teams of three. The amateur players will then be partnered with a Tartan Tour Professional.

The PGA will match professionals with teams based on the average handicap and experience of the players. Last year’s winning pro, Chris Currie, smashed the course record with a fantastic round of 61.

Prior to the event, teams will have breakfast with their PGA professional.

Participants will also enjoy a free hospitality bar throughout the day, and a four-course dinner in the evening.

Those not lucky enough to take home the trophy, will not necessarily leave empty handed because raffle and auction prizes will be up for grabs.

2016 Captain at Douglas Park Golf Club and 2017 tournament convener, Brian Henry Thistle, said; “Our Pro-Am tournament is always popular with our regular participants however we wish to increase interest from those who do not necessarily have an affiliation with the club.

“Thanks to Just Employment Law we have managed to reduce the cost of entry for this year’s competition, which will hopefully encourage more teams to take part.

“SBH Scotland is a fantastic organisation, providing lifetime support to families who need it most.

“We are committed to raising as much as possible for the charity, so we can help to support the invaluable work they do.”

Managing Director of Just Employment Law, David McRae, said: “We are delighted to support Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland – a very worthy charity.

“The tournament is sure to be a fantastic spectacle although given that the course record was smashed last year, the participants have a hard act to follow!”

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: “In order to provide sufficient care to families dealing with lifelong, complex disabilities, we need to raise £1 million each year and with little statutory funding, we rely on donations from fundraisers and events.

“We are hugely grateful to Douglas Park Golf Club for naming us as their official charity partner and wish all those taking part the very best of luck.”

This year, it will cost just £495 + VAT to enter a team in to the Douglas Park Golf Club Pro-Am tournament.

If you are unable to take part in the competition you can still support the event, by donating raffle and auction prizes. For more information visit www.douglasparkgolfclub.co.uk