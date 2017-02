Police were called out to Lenzie this morning, after a teenager was struck by a car.

The accident happened around 8.40am at Kirkintilloch Road near Lenzie Meadow Primary School.

The 14-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

A police spokesperson said today the vehicle was “slow moving” and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Traffic was tailbacked as a result of the accident.