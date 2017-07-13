Teens taking their play to the Fringe

Teenage pals have combined their talents to bring a unique new tragi-comedy play to this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Murray Webster (18) and Alexander Houghton (19) went to the High School of Glasgow and they are now studying at Glasgow University.

Alexander wrote the play ‘Dying to See You’ for his folio piece in Advanced Higher English.

It is about a meeting between two older, divorced actors and comics, Peter (Murray Webster) and Andrea (Lucy Davies).

It begins by exploring their past relationship together and how it’s led to their current feelings towards each other.

It’s revealed that Peter is battling with pancreatic cancer and he confides in Andrea.

Alexander said: “I was inspired by a desire to make a tragic thing lighter and easier to cope with, while exploring how such a sad thing can affect those around you.

“There is also a lot of humour throughout to lighten the blows.”

Alexander wrote the play, did the casting, directed and produced it and even built props. The Fringe magazine review says: “Two halves of a long-dead acting duo meet again for a sarcastic and witty reunion.

“You will be left laughing and crying in equal measure before the curtains close on this true tragic comedy.”

Hannah is played by Lucie Stevenson. The play is on twice a night from August 7 to 12 and 13 to 17 at 5.30-6.30pm, 7-8pm. The venue is Lauriston Halls, EH3 9DJ. Tickets £5, £4 concession, visit :https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/dying-to-see-you