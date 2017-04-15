Teletubbies say ...let’s Toddle!

Toddlers in nurseries throughout Dunbartonshire are being signed up for this year’s Big Toddle event in aid of Barnardo’s Scotland .

Last year they raised £649 for the charity from the animal-themed event. with many taking part in a half mile walk to raise money for vulnerable children.

The Big Toddle is marking its 20th anniversary this year (June 19 to 25) by teaming up with the Teletubbies, who are also celebrating their 20th anniversary thus year.

Incredibly, the Big Toddle has raised a whopping £14.5million since 1997, underlining the importance of this now-traditional annual fun day out.

Barnardo’s Scotland director, Martin Crewe, said: “A huge thank you to everyone in Scotland who helped raise over £27,000 by taking part in the 2016 Big Toddle which is helping to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children in Scotland.

“I’m delighted that lots of nurseries, parents and children are signing up to this year’s Big Toddle which is sure to be a colourful walk!”

To find out more and to register to Barnardo’s Big Toddle visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk.