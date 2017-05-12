The stars come out at Campsie Mayfest

The Glasgow Mayfest may have failed, but the Campsie Mayfest in East Dunbartonshire goes from strength to strength.

That’s thanks to help from East Dunbartonshire Arts Council, the Co-op, Milton of Campsie Community Council and many volunteers.

Further support from Milton of Campsie Village Hall Trust and Milton of Campsie Art Club also ensures the event’s continued success.

This year’s Mayfest includes a number of fine professional musicians for only £5 entry.

This Friday at 7.30pm you’ll hear the astounding bassoon playing of Grant McKay, the oboe of Liz Thomson, the keyboard of Wilson Chudiharja and the violin of Andy Bull in a terrific baroque programme by the 15 St Vincent Baroque Players.

This includes knock-out concertos by Vivaldi, Handel, Bach and Telemann. And there will be some surprise Scottish pieces including songs from the bass-baritone Frank McCamley.

Celtic Folk on Saturday, May 13, at 7.30pm features the great Scottish composer and flautist, Eddie McGuire, of the Whistlebinkies.

Eddie will be on stage with the well-known Rhona MacKay Trio, which includes clarsach and cello.

By popular demand, Frances Diamond returns to sing Burns with Mike Clayton on guitar and, to complete the show, local band, Campsie Scottish Folk Players, present their latest CD compositions and arrangements of Scottish and Irish music. The free Sunday Jazz afternoon on May 14, presents two fine Glasgow bands.

John Power’s Black Diamonds Havana Band offer trad from the 20s and 30s, while Richard Burton’s JazzCo play mainstream swing.

Finally the stars of the art club have over 70 paintings on permanent display and for sale, starting with the free opening this Friday, May 12, from 5.30-7pm.

For more information, call 01360 311944 or visit www.facebook.com/campsiemayfest or mocartclub.org.uk.