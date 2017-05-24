The Supernaturals to headline MugStock

The headline act at this year’s MugStock Festival of Music and Merriment at Mugdock Country Park has been confirmed as The Supernaturals.

Organisers are hoping that this third event, which is on from July 28 to 31, will be even more magical, musical and merry.

The Supernaturals were formed in Glasgow in 1991. They have supported the likes of Tina Turner, Ash, Boo Radleys and supporting the Divine Comedy on a 30 date tour across the UK and Europe.

MugStock still has over 60 acts to announce.

In the meantime they look forward to welcoming Bombskare, Dave Arcari, Single By Sunday, China Shop Bull, The Hostiles, A Sudden Burst of Colour, Half Formed Things, Steve Grozier, Dohnut (formerly known as eating disorder), Sea Bass Kid, Jackal Trades, The Twistettes, DopeSickFly, James Edwyn & The Borrowed Band, Woodwife, Dumb Instrument, Emma O’Reilly, Spring Break, Yip Man, The Hammerin’ Tongs, Overheard In The Westend (Overheard in MugStock), Jamie Robert Ross, Busker Rhymes, CRYSTAL, Saint Huck, TRUE GENTS, Tarneybackle, Discobaw, Calum Ingram, Madam Tsunami, Lisa Kowalski, BlackMoon1348, The Dull Fudds, Hypnoblue. Open-hearted music, Alex Maxwell, Mayor Stubbs, GK Machine, The Hate Eighties, Greenfinch, Radiophonic Tuck Shop, RAZA, Mezcla, L-space, Sam Begbie, SEA CAPTAIN, Dow Joan, Sebastian and Lucius, The Paperback Throne, John Davidson,Curio, Triskele, The Well Happy Band and much more.

To buy tickets visit: http://www.mugstock.org/tickets

Children 12 or under go for free. They must be accompanied by a responsible adult guardian. Secure free child places when buying your own ticket.

Check out details of the acts confirmed on their new website:

line-up: http://www.mugstock.org/lineup2017