The UK is a top 2017 holiday destination for Scots

More than half of Scots are set to holiday in the UK this summer, according to a new survey.

Holidaymakers in Scotland will also spend less on their Staycation break this year - £779.00 – down from £808.64 last year.

These were the findings revealed in Travelodge’s annual holiday index.

The report, which has surveyed Scottish adults for the past seven years, shows that 2017 is set to be another strong year for the Staycation. However, there is a small drop of three percentage points in the number of Britons holidaying at home this year (52 per cent), compared to last year, which was 57 per cent.

A massive 62 per cent of Scots surveyed reported that they are holidaying at home this year because it is too expensive to go abroad and a Staycation break offers better value for money.

Two fifths (20 per cent) also stated that they want to holiday at home this year in a bid to support the economy as a result of Brexit and a quarter (25 per cent) reported that an annual holiday is one thing that they refuse to cut back on.

With the official start of summer, coastal resorts are gearing up for a busy period as 52 per cent of Scottish adults will be holidaying in Great Britain over the next few months.

Holidaymakers will be splashing out on average £779.00 on their annual break and topping the holiday locations for Scots are: Edinburgh, Blackpool, Scarborough, The Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales.

A jaunt to the seaside remains a key favourite for Scots with 48 per cent of adults flocking to the seaside for their annual break.

A third of the Scots surveyed reported that they are taking a rural break this summer and the top destinations for this year include: the Lake District, Scottish Highlands, Yorkshire Dales and Peak District.

Thirty six per cent of Scots are taking a city break this summer with Glasgow, Edinburgh, London York and Oxford being holidaymaker’s top destinations.

The study also revealed that nearly half of Britons are taking a one-week holiday supported by three short breaks throughout the 2017.

Just 18 per cent of Scots are taking a ‘traditional’ two-week holiday.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “Our research shows that 2017 is set to be another strong year for the Staycation, which is great news for our economy.”