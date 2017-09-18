Thief stole cash from woman in her eighties

The police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a heartless thief stole a significant amount of cash from an elderly woman.

The woman, who is in her eighties, had invited a man into her house on Crawford Road in Milngavie last Thursday (September 14) at around 3pm.

He then swiped her purse which contained a three figure sum of cash and made off.

The suspect is described as white, about 40 years old, 6ft tall with brown curly hair and quite scruffy looking.

Constable Siobhan McCandlish from Kirkintilloch Police Office said: “People may have been going to pick up their children from school around this time and we’re hoping that someone may have seen this man in the area.

“Please phone us if you have any information that could help us to identify this man.”

Call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.