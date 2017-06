Golfers in East Dunbartonshire are being warned to be vigilant after a thief swiped a buggy and trailer from a golf course.

The theft happened at Hilton Park Golf Club which is on Stockiemuir Road, Milngavie, some time between 5.10pm and 6.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 14).

If anyone has any information please contact Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.