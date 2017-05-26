Thief targets home of former MSP

Thieves targeted the home of former MSP for Bearsden, Fiona McLeod, this morning.

The former politician posted on a community facebook page that her house on Henderland Road, Bearsden, was burgled this morning (Friday, May 26) at 10.30am.

The thief got away with jewellery and a wallet.

She said: “I disturbed the thief as he climbed out an upstairs window.

“He was about 30, tall and skinny, wearing a dark blue jacket.

“He climbed over the fence into Cairnhill Woods and ran up towards the Henderland Road exit.

“Police advised me to post this to alert others and also to ask if anyone saw him.

“The police were superb - they sent out two cars, a cycle patrol, a dog team and helicopter within ten minutes.”