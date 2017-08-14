Thieves steal valuables worth over £2k

Police are hunting for thieves who stole more than £2,000 worth of valuables in a house break-in at Station Road, Bearsden between August 5-11.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to call them on 101.
