Thieves swipe van parked outside house

Police are hunting thieves who stole a white transit van over the Christmas period.

The robbers struck in the Ravenswood area of Cumbernauld.

The van was parked outside a house in Skye Drive when it was driven away at some point between 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 28) and 11am today.

The cost of replacing the van and its contents is expected to run into five figures.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a thief who took golf clubs from the foyer of The Weavers bar in Condorrat as the owner chatted to staff.

This occurred at 11.30pm on Tuesday, (December 27) Anyone with information should call police on 101.