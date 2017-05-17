Think twice before binning

Council chiefs have diverted over six tonnes of unwanted bulky items destined for landfill to local charities in the past year.

The East Dunbartonshire Waste Services team helped redirect 101 special uplift requests via Zero Waste Scotland’s Re-use Line.

Zero Waste Scotland’s Re-use Line connects people with items to pass on with local charities and social enterprises.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “Anything that helps reduce the amount of waste heading to landfill is great news as it reduces costs and the damaging effects to the environment.

“They can accept a range of bulky items, including furniture in a re-useable condition, soft furnishings such as sofas, mattresses and armchairs that have fire regulation labels attached and electrical items such as washing machines, fridges and cookers in good working order.”

To arrange a free special uplift just call 0800 0665 820 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, or donate online anytime at www.reusephoneline.com.