This year’s Chieftain of The Highland Games is revealed!

A well known Emmerdale actress, who plays Harriet Finch, has been announced as the Chieftain of Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games.

Katherine Dow Blyton also appeared in Emmerdale as an unnamed doctor who treated Roy Glover after he severed his fingers.

And between 2001 and 2005, Blyton appeared as Sally Hunter in Hollyoaks and in 1996 she played a nurse in Brassed Off.

She has also had minor roles in Coronation Street, The Royal and Where the Heart Is.

All profits raised from the Games will go to local charity Funding Neuro, which was set up by Bearsden man Bryn Williams after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2007 aged just 36.

The charity raises funds for research into Parkinson’s Disease and other brain related disorders such as tumours.

Katherine said: “I’m thrilled to be Chieftain and to be supporting the amazing Funding Neuro charity this year, it is an absolute honour.”

The Games on Saturday, June 10 will take place at West of Scotland FC in Milngavie and will be the official first event of Milngavie Week 2017.

To add to this Emmerdale’s Chris Chittell has agreed to an annual ambassadorial role as ‘High Protector of the Spirit of the Games.’

This role will include spreading news of the unique Highland Games throughout the UK and beyond in an attempt to entice more tourists, visitors and locals year on year.

Organiser and chairman of the event, Alan Oliver, said: “As always we will have all the traditional Highland Games events such as wrestling, pipe bands, heavies, arm wrestling and Scottish dancing.

“On top of that we have the Haggis Hurling World Championship, Jellympic Games, Water Wars, fairground rides, live shows and attractions, on-site catering and beverages, as well as exhibitors, trade stalls, and various displays.”

There will also be a covered Family Football Fan Zone to watch the Scotland v England Match at 5pm, immediately after the Games.

Alan added: “I believe 2017 is shaping up to one of the biggest and most exciting Highland Games ever.”

The Games are from 10am to 5pm. FREE Entry. Donations to Funding Neuro would be most welcome.