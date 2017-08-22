Thousands flock to Kirky’s canal fest 2017

Miserable weekend weather failed to spoil the climax of this year’s Kirkintilloch Canal Festival, which included a concert and fireworks.

Thousands are said to have taken in this year’s events, which included Water Rollerz, Zoolab, canoeing, archery, a climbing wall, stone carving sessions, boat trips, a bubbleologist, roller disco, a nostalgic

tea dance and more.

Gala Sunday included classic cars, market stalls, “meet the pirates”, singing and dancing displays, art activities, stilt walkers, a funfair, puppet show, model plane flying, the Dunbartonshire Concert Band, the Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir and Coppers on the Canal.

A detachment of Roman legionaries, meanwhile (see picture) - fiercely proud of their aqueducts - took the opportunity to recruit some Festival visitors.

Deputy council leader Councillor Gillian Renwick said: “It was a great weekend for all the family, with a huge range of fun for people of all ages.

“The weather may have been mixed, but that did not dampen any of the enthusiasm.

“Well done to everyone involved in organising this year’s festival - which began last Monday with brilliant boat trips and culminated in Get Active Saturday and Gala Sunday.

“This is one of the most popular events in the East Dunbartonshire calendar and a great example of joint-working between the Council and a range of partners - providing a boost for the local economy.

“Thanks to all who came along and supported this great community event, and a special thank-you to all those working over the weekend to make it such a success.

“I am already looking forward to the 2018 Kirkintilloch Canal Festival.”

The Festival is run by the council with partners including East Dunbartonshire Leisure and

Culture Trust, the police and fire services, Kirkintilloch Baptist Church, the Regent Centre, New College Lanarkshire, the Seagull Trust, Scottish Canals and the Forth and Ckyde Canal Society.”