Thousands want fracking ban

A group dedicated to stopping fracking in East Dunbartonshire have helped deliver a 5,000-strong petition to Holyrood.

And they want as many people as possible to get involved in the Scottish Government’s public consultation on the controversial practice before the deadline on May 31.

Ruth Dunster, from Torrance Against Fracking, said: “It only takes a few minutes to send in your response to the Scottish Government’s online questionnaire and it could make all the difference.

“Information found at broad-alliance.org can help you provide detailed answers to the consultation or a quick click supporting Friends of the Earth Scotland’s anti-fracking campaign.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to let the Government know what they think.”

Ruth joined other activists to hand the petition to Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay recently.

It asks Scottish Government Cabinet Ministers to ban fracking in Scotland.

Mrs Mackay promised to deliver the petition to Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse, to be considered as part of the Public Consultation.

She said “I am hopeful that the evidence gathered during the moratorium, particularly with regard to health and the environment, will be enough to deliver a vote against fracking in Scotland unconditionally and I look forward to Scotland being a permanent fracking-free zone.”

There has been support from groups across East Dunbartonshire, including ‘Frack Off from Bearsden and Milngavie’.

And Donald Macdonald from ‘Don’t Frack the ‘Briggs’ said: “Bishopbriggs and the surrounding area sits on shale rock - the kind of rock that fracking requires.

“However, on top of that rock are people’s homes, our children’s schools and lush green farmland that makes our town one of the best places to live in Scotland. Fracking would destroy everything that makes Bishopbriggs the town it is today.”

Meanwhile ‘Kirky Against Fracking’ are having a free screening of the award winning fracking documentary ‘The Bentley Effect’ in Kirkintilloch Miners Welfare and Social Club on Tuesday, May 16, at 7pm.

Get involved in the consultation by going to www.consult.scotland.gov.uk/energy-and-climate-change- directorate/fracking-unconventional-oil-and-gas/.