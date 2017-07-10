Three charged with drugs offences at Kirkintilloch

Two men and a women have been reported to the fiscal in connection with separate drugs offences.

A 25-year-old male was reported for alleged possession of a Class B substance at 11.55pm on Monday, July 3 at Townhead, Kirkintilloch.

A 50-year-old woman was reported for alleged possession of a Class A substance at 9am on Friday, June 30 at 9am at Broadcroft, Kirkintilloch.

A 37-year-old man was reported for alleged possession of a Class A substance at 9.50am on Friday, June 30 at Eastside, Kirkintilloch.