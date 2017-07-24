Three injured in two-car crash at Kirkintilloch

Three people have been injured after a two-car accident near Kirkintilloch town centre.

The accident happened around 10.20pm last night (Sunday, July 23).

The road was closed for several hours at the junction of New Lairdsland Road and High Street after an electrical box serving the traffic lights was damaged.

It was reopened around 2am and this morning traffic police directed commuters.

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch said all three people involved in the accident were taken to hospital but are not believed to have “life-threatening injuries”.