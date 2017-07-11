Three-star rating for council website

East Dunbartonshire Council’s website has been awarded an improved 3-star rating in the annual Society of IT Managers (SOCITM) review of local government websites across the UK.

The report ranks each website out of four, with only four Scottish councils achieving full marks.

It was East Dunbartonshire’s first three star rating, following improvements being made to the website launched in late 2015.

Council leader Gordan Low said: “There are also further developments in the pipeline through our website action plan and the Transformation programme that will see new features and transactional services enabled so that online visitors can access our services at a time that best suits them, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”