Three-vehicle accident at shared space junction in Kirkintilloch on Hogmanay

There have been reports of yet another road accident at the shared space junction in Kirkintilloch - this time between three vehicles.

The accident happened on Saturday, December 31 – a day after a van flattened a safety bollard at the junction of Kerr Street and Cowgate.

Eye witnesses Ron McCafferty and Laura Marshall got in touch with the Herald after the latest incident which happened around 3pm. No one is believed to have been injured.

Laura posted on the Herald Facebook site: “3 way bump at THE cross at the junction with Catherine Street just now, Just car damage I think.”

While Ron got in touch by email and stated: “Yet another accident here this afternoon. 3 cars smashed into one another. No obvious injuries but substantial car damage.”

On Friday, December 30, police were called out to the Kerr Street/Catherine Street junction after a high-sided van struck a safety bollard around 9.15am. This was the third time a bollard has been flattened at the junction in as many months.

The accident happened at the corner, outside the Bank of Scotland.

A number of bollards were installed at the junction to replace safety barriers, removed as part of the shared space roadworks. Pavements have also been lowered.

The vehicle, believed to be a bakery van, was the only one involved in the accident and police said there were no injuries.

After Friday’s accident, Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay who slammed the decision by East Dunbartonshire Council to reopen the junction without lights as “irresponsible”, tweeted: “Another accident at the ‘shared space’ scheme in Kirky. This cannot be allowed to continue.”

Thousands of local people have been campaigning against the Cowgate works being carried out by the council, which began in February this year.

They are particularly concerned about the safety of pedestrians after all four arms of the Catherine Street/Kerr Street junction with Cowgate reopened recently without reinstating traffic lights.

The Herald is awaiting comment from East Dunbartonshire Council.