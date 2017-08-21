Thugs damage car by kicking it

The police are appealing for information after a car was badly damaged on Castlemains Road in Milngavie on Saturday, August 19.

A loud bang was heard on the street at around midnight and the owner of the Renault Clio discovered that the rear side panel was damaged, possibly it had been kicked by someone.

Constable Siobhan McCandlish from Kirkintilloch Police Office said: “We’re hoping that someone may have looked out of their window when they heard the loud bang and they may have seen something.

“Please call 101 if you have any information that can help us with our enquiries.”