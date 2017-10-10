Town Hall transformation closes in on completion

Major works have been completed at Kirkintilloch Town Hall and Union Street has reopened to traffic.

An industrial heritage display and flexible exhibition and activity space is now being created on the first floor of the town hall - celebrating the heritage of Kirkintilloch and its people.

East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust will be providing a programme of co-curated exhibitions with local community groups as part of the Made in Kirkintilloch project. There will also be creative activities for visitors.

Work is due to be completed on the exhibition space in December, after which the building will be open to the public. An official opening will be held next year.

Before then, there are plans to hold an open day on 25 November - tying in with the Christmas lights celebration in the town.

Guided tours of the building - held as part of the recent Doors Open Day - proved extremely popular.

The B-listed building is being transformed into a facility which blends past, present and future, including:

- Main hall - offering flexible auditorium and events space (17m x 16.5m) with a potential capacity for 300 people, lighting and portable staging.

- New extension - containing lesser town hall (8.8m x 18m), reception and offices

- New reproduction ceiling - moulded from original designs - and proscenium arch

- New flooring throughout

- Repaired and restored external stonework

- Kitchen, store room, toilets and locker room

- Stained glass feature - preserved from the original town hall.

- First-floor balconies and the old stage - which were in poor condition - have been removed.

The £5.5m project was funded by East Dunbartonshire Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and the Scottish Government.

Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of the Council, said: “A new era is dawning for Kirkintilloch Town Hall, which has been rejuvenated and extended after major works.

“It was important that the town hall was restored, while retaining as many original architectural and heritage details as possible. Well done to all involved and I look forward to seeing the completed exhibition space.”

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “The flexibility of the new-look town hall is key - allowing it to be used for cultural events, community meetings, weddings, commercial lets and more. There has already been a huge amount of interest in the new building.

“As well as being a first-class venue, the town hall will raise awareness of Kirkintilloch?s historic past and heritage.”

The Council has been working with development partner hub West Scotland, contractor CBC and EDLC Trust to deliver the project.

Information on how to book facilities will be confirmed soon. In the meantime, if you have any queries, e-mail www.booking.edlc.co.uk/Horizons/culture or call 0141 777 3143.

For news about the Made in Kirkintilloch programme follow www.facebook.com/MadeInKirkintilloch, www.twitter.com/MadeInKirky, www.edlc.co.uk or call 0141 777 3143.