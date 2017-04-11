Traffic headache on Milngavie Road

People are angry that traffic has been brought to a standstill along Milngavie Road.

Temporary traffic lights at the new housing development on Milngavie Road have resulted in long tailbacks and gridlock at the Waitrose roundabout in Milngavie.

Cala Homes started working on the access road to the Allander Leisure Centre at the junction with Milngavie Road on April 1.

The work, which includes widening the junction, providing an additional lane on the exit from the access road, road surfacing, kerbing works, street lighting and water main diversion works, is expected to last for six to eight weeks.

The temporary traffic signals are being manually controlled between 7am and 7pm, each day.

Victor Budas, Vice President of The Burnbrae Resident’s Association in Bearsden, said; “People are getting really annoyed by the constant traffic chaos along Milngavie Road.

“It is quite horrendous and very dangerous because the emergency services can’t get along the road.

“I watched an ambulance trying to get past the traffic, motorists went up on the pavement to let it through and cones had to be removed.

“We never had these problems before the Bears Way cycle lane was installed - the road is much narrower now with only one lane.

“This is the school Easter holiday just now so it’s quieter than usual but traffic has been backed up.

“I dread to see what it’s like when the schools go back.

“The temporary traffic lights need to be better controlled.

“They really need someone on a radio at Waitrose and Hillfoot to alert them when traffic builds up.”

People have also been commenting on M&B Herald’s facebook page.

Lesley Cowie said: “Got caught up in them this morning and on Sunday. Going to be a nightmare when the schools go back next week.”

Susan Ferguson said: “Just sat in it there and back to Asda....can’t even slip over Boclair Road coz that’s closed!”

Boclair Road is closed today (Tuesday, April 11) from 9.30am to 3.30pm between the junction with Rannoch Drive and the council boundary. Three trees are being felled for safety reasons.