Traffic lights on the way back to shared space junction at Kirkintilloch?

It is hoped traffic lights may soon be reinstated at a busy junction in Kirkintilloch town centre.

The Herald can reveal that the environment group behind 50 per cent of the funding for the controversial £3.1 million road layout has now accepted traffic lights and controlled crossings can form part of shared spaces.

It is understood Sustrans, who set the criteria for the design of the new road layout at Cowgate, will now contact the Scottish Parliament’s Public Petitions Committee to this effect.

Thousands of people have been protesting against the shared space scheme implemented by East Dunbartonshire Council who awarded £1 million to the project from capital funding. Strathclyde Passenger Transport donated £375,000.

Disabled campaigner Sandy Taylor, who petitioned parliament for a moratorium on shared spaces until safety issues had been resolved, told the Herald: “I have learned this week that following comments made by Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf, Sustrans have conceded that a shared space scheme can include traffic controls, controlled crossings and kerbs.”

Mr Taylor added: “This in the same week that East Dunbartonshire Council leader Rhondda Geekie finally conceded live on radio that the shared space scheme in Kirkintilloch has been a failure.”

He added: “Over the past two years we have been told by both Councillor Geekie and Sustrans that to have controlled crossings along Cowgate would destroy the integrity of the scheme. At last, common sense has prevailed.”

Thousands of people have been protesting over the East Dunbartonshire Council-led shared space project because of safety concerns. In the run-up to the New Year, a string of road accidents occurred at Kerr Street’s junction with Cowgate.

Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay has been calling for the reinstatement of traffic lights at the junction and this week branded the shared space roadworks a “total disaster”. She said the accidents within the space of a week should be a wake-up call to the council.

A member of the Scottish Parliament’s Public Petitions Committee, Ms Mackay invited Mr Yousaf to a meeting of the committee in November to hear Mr Taylor’s petition. He said that all local authorities should ensure shared spaces were “inclusive.”

Mr Taylor, Chair of East Dunbartonshire Visually Impaired People’s Forum said disabled, blind and elderly people had been effectively “designed out” of their own town centre because of the shared space, which takes in the entire stretch of Cowgate.

He said: “The voice of the local community was ignored and democracy was abandoned. The council failed to listen to our safety fears and warnings that many hundreds of disabled and elderly pedstrians would be excluded.”

Mr Taylor also hit out at Councillor Geekie’s comment live on BBC Radio Scotland this week that the contract for the remainder of the roadworks between Catherine Street and the William Patrick Library must be fulfilled.

He said: “Councillor Geekie said on radio that the council could vote out this scheme but added that the development was still under construction and had to be completed.

“Why should the East/West High Street junction with Cowgate be narrowed like the rest of Cowgate, causing the same problems for buses and large vehicles.

“Surely commonsense will prevail and adjustments to the design made immediately to avoid a further waste of public money.”