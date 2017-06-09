Tributes paid to John Nicolson following election defeat

SNP MSPs have paid tribute to former East Dunbartonshire MP John Nicolson after the former television presenter was defeated by the Lib Dem’s Jo Swinson early this morning (Friday).

Rona Mackay, MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden, said: “East Dunbartonshire has lost a hard-working, excellent MP and I am extremely disappointed at the result.

“However, this is the democratic process and I respect the outcome.

“John made his mark in East Dunbartonshire on was a strong voice nationally. He was a great ambassador for our Party and for Scotland and I am sure he will continue to contribute to our democracy.

“The new MP for East Dunbartonshire has big shoes to fill and I will do my utmost to ensure she performs to the standard the public expects.

“While there are disappointing losses across the country, the SNP has won this election in Scotland. It is our second biggest win at a General Election and I would like to congratulate all of our re-elected MPs.”

Clydebank and Milngavie MSP Gil Paterson added: “Despite some disappointing losses the SNP has won a resounding majority across Scotland.

“However, I am deeply saddened that John Nicolson did not get elected in East Dunbartonshire. John was a fighter of an MP, and often stole the stage in Westminster.

“He has a love for his constituency that I know will continue forever. John has literally helped thousands of constituents who have contacted his office in need of aid. He opened up a public shop for his office which served as an excellent drop-in for the constituents.

“In missing out in this election, John has shown he is a force to be reckoned with in Scottish politics and I very much doubt we have heard the last of him. As an MSP, I would like to thank him for his service to Scotland.”