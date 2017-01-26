Tributes to dedicated charity supporter

A charity has paid tribute to a dedicated volunteer from Bishopbriggs who passed away recently.

Albert Jeans was an avid supporter and fundraiser at Mary’s Meals (formerly Scottish International Relief) for more than 20 years.

The Glasgow-based charity sets up school feeding projects in some of the world’s poorest communities, where hunger and poverty prevent children from getting an education.

Albert joined during the 1990s, helping out in the charity’s warehouses, preparing donations to be sent overseas and raising awareness in his own community.

Sharon Campbell, Volunteer Co-ordinator at Mary’s Meals, said: “Albert was a wonderful supporter and volunteer and a great asset to the team.

“He always played an important part in preparing our container-loads of backpacks for shipping, knowing the joy they’d bring to children living in poverty when they arrived in Malawi. He will be sorely missed.

“The next container loading will be tinged with sadness but I’m sure we will take the opportunity to remember Albert and the joy he brought to so many. He was a kind, compassionate man who was dear to all of us.”

During the 1990s, when the charity was known as Scottish International Relief, Albert was involved in sorting donations of clothes, blankets and medical supplies for communities in Bosnia suffering the effects of war. Around 2002, the charity changed its name to Mary’s Meals.

As well as its school feeding programmes, which provide meals for more than 1.1 million children every school day, Mary’s Meals runs The Backpack Project, which invites supporters to fill backpack school bags with educational and hygiene items to help children in Malawi make the most of their time in school.

Albert’s fundraising efforts have provided thousands of children with life-changing daily meals, while his dedication to The Backpack Project has enabled thousands more children realise their potential.