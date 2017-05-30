Troopers rise to the challenge of the Titan Crane

Brave volunteers from across the Glasgow region faced their fear of heights at the weekend by tackling one of Scotland’s tallest landmarks, The Titan Crane.

The challenge being made even more impressive in that all participating ‘Troopers’ have lost limbs either by amputation or congenital limb difference.

Glasgow-based charity, Finding Your Feet, is supported nine of its inspirational Troopers to fulfil their ambition and abseil down all 150ft of the iconic Clydebank crane. Led by the charity’s founder, quadruple amputee, Corinne Hutton, the participants ranged from adrenaline junkies to first-timers.

The Titan Abseil is just one example of the diverse programme of events and sporting activities Finding Your Feet fund every year, all of which are designed to help support, inspire and motivate individuals who have experienced limb loss and their families.

Corinne Hutton, Finding Your Feet Founder and motivational speaker said: “Finding Your Feet is all about supporting amputees to help them live life to the full and unleash their full potential. The adrenalin was pumping, as the Titan Crane abseil is certainly one of our tallest and terrifying challenges to date, but we were all incredibly excited to have faced it together.

“Being able to fund our Troopers to take part in once in a lifetime challenges such as the abseil is amazing and helps raise awareness of the terrific work the charity does. However, equally important are the day-to-day aspects of community support Finding Your Feet offers. From drop-in coffee mornings and garden clubs, to massage therapists and prosthetic advice, it is a vital lifeline to our Troopers and their families.”

The Finding Your Feet Titan abseil was being supported by the Glasgow Climbing Centre.

The local Troopers involved in the abseil were:

Corinne Hutton (46), quadruple amputee from Lochwinnoch - charity founder

Paul Johnston (24), double amputee above the knee, from Pollockshaws

Helen Munro (53), double amputee below the knee, from Croftfoot

Andrew Pidgeon (53), Right leg, below the knee, from Motherwell

Colin Smart (42), from Glasgow

Beth Milligan from Glasgow