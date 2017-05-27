Turnbull squad basks in Championship glory

The Turnbull Football Academy sealed the Under 18 League Championship title with a stunning 5-0 victory against Bishopbriggs Academy on Thursday.

Turnbull’s number 9, Cal Connolly, added to his impressive tally for the season by scoring the opening goal.

Cal robbed the defender at the halfway line and through to put the ball past the keeper from a tight angle to give the TFA the lead at half time.

With the game still relatively in the balance it was a 20 yard thunderbolt from Calum Holland that put the TFA on their way.

Calum let fly from 20 yards and the ball went right across the face of goal to nestle in the keepers top right hand corner.

Shortly afterwards Connolly got his second of the afternoon with an acute finish. Ten minutes later he completed his hat trick with what is now a trademark Connolly free kick.

It was a stunning strike that went up over the wall and right into the top corner, the perfect way to seal a well deserved hat trick.

There was time for Turnbull to score a 5th and it came courtesy of some fantastic play on the wing by Christopher McKeown who cut it back for Lewis Teevan to score his first of the season!

Clare Grehan, principal teacher of modern languages at Turnbull High School, said: “On behalf of the players and myself I would like thank everyone who has supported us this year through either being at the sidelines or being a driver for us.

“It’s been great seeing you all at the games giving the players your support and we can’t thank you enough for driving the players everywhere we needed to play.

“I personally would like to congratulate each and every one of my players and thank them all for their efforts this season.

“It really has been my utter privilege to coach these players all year.

“You are a credit to your families and are indeed a great bunch of young men.”

Championship Winning Squad

A.Gallacher, J.Holland, L.McCall, K.Hill (Capt), C.Healy, J.Currie, C.McBrearty, C.Holland, D.Savage, B.Price, C.Connolly, C.Reilly, L.Teevan, D.Murphy, C.McKeown, R.Blair, R.Glen, M.Miller.