TV design guru at Campsie Show

The Campsie Show takes place this weekend at Bogston Farm.

This popular agricultural show, organised by Campsie, Strathblane, Baldernock and Kirkintilloch Agricultural Society runs tomorrow (Saturday, June 3).

This is always a great day out for all the family with loads of great things to see and do to keep all ages entertained.

As well as the various cattle, sheep showing classes, light horses and showjumping, this year’s guest presenter will be popular TV interior design guru John Amabile.

Fabulous local butcher S Collins will also give a special cooking demonstration in the entertainment marquee.

There will also be a dog show and young visitors can also enjoy all the fun of a charity It’s A Knockout game.

Adults £5 and children £2. Parking is free.

the fun starts at 9am, with the Torrance gala parade leaving Main Street in the village at 11.30am.

For more information, visit www.campsieshow.co.uk