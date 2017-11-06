Two arrested on shoplifting charges at Bishopbriggs

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with shoplifting offences at Bishopbriggs.
The 55-year-old woman was charged for the alleged attempted of goods worth £96 from Matalan at Strathkelvin Retail Park at Bishopbriggs around 1pm on Sunday, November 5.
In the second incident, a 45 year-old man was arrested for alleged theft by shoplifting at Boots in the retail park, Bishopbriggs around 7.15pm on Friday, November 3.
