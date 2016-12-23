Two charged with allegedly impersonating police officers and stopping motorists

Two men, aged 20 and 21 years, have been arrested in connection with allegedly impersonating police officers in Glasgow.

It is alleged that on five separate occasions, the men, in an unmarked vehicle, stopped motorists and asked for personal details.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in the Newlands and Giffnock areas of Glasgow between midnight on December 21 and 1am on December 22.

Both men are presently in custody.

Police want to warn members of the public that all genuine police officers carry a warrant card with their photograph and details on it.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any doubt about the authenticity of an officer take a note of their details and contact your local police office through 101.

“If you are signalled by an unmarked car to stop but you are not sure if the occupants are genuine, then drive to a place of safety such as a police station, petrol station and avoid anywhere remote.”