Two in three Scots not eating enough fish

Nearly two thirds of Scots (66%) are eating fish only once a week or less, a World Cancer Research Fund survey has found. However, people should aim to eat fish at least twice a week, according to the charity.

The cancer prevention charity is launching a week celebrating fish in light of the new findings. The campaign, Hooked on Fish, will run from 17-23 July.

The charity is celebrating fish for the week as it is an important part of a healthy diet and can be a good alternative to processed and red meat. World Cancer Research Fund’s own evidence has found that eating any amount of processed meat, and more than 500 grams of red meat a week, increases the risk of bowel cancer – a common cancer in the UK, yet one of the most preventable.

Eating a healthy balanced diet is an important part of maintaining a healthy weight. Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce the risk of 11 common cancers.

People should eat fish at least twice a week, including one serving of oily fish. Fish that is steamed, baked or grilled is a healthier choice than fried fish. It is important to opt for responsibly and sustainably sourced fish.

To help people eat more fish, World Cancer Research Fund has partnered up with the Scottish sustainable fish company, Fishbox, who deliver freshly caught fish straight to people’s doors. Every new customer can use the code WCRF17 to receive a 15 per cent discount off their first box, and Fishbox will also donate 20 per cent of the cost to the charity to help fund its research into cancer prevention.

World Cancer Research Fund’s Real Recipes site offers delicious and healthy recipes to help people eat a healthier diet.

Sarah Toule, Head of Health Information at World Cancer Research Fund, said:

“This week, we are encouraging the Scots to get Hooked on Fish. We have some amazing seafood from our shores – and what better time to start eating more fish than during the summer?

“Fish offers many health benefits. It’s high in protein and other nutrients, such as vitamin D and selenium, and it’s a great alternative to red meat.

“It is also one of the best sources of healthy Omega-3 fats, which are essential for a healthy heart. People should aim to eat fish at least twice a week including one serving of oily fish, such as salmon or herring”.

Magnus Houston, Managing Director at Fishbox, said:

“At Fishbox we have passion for tasty, high quality fish that is sustainably sourced from Scottish waters. We believe that everyone can and should have access to this nutritious and magnificent resource.”

“Demonstrating how easily seafood can be prepared and giving customers the confidence to try new species inspires greater seafood consumption and diversifies their seafood choices. This is something we hope we can encourage amongst our customers alongside WCRF in the near future!”