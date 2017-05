Two people have been injured after two cars collided in North Glasgow and shattered a new bus stop.

Wallacewell Road at Balornock was closed between Standburn Road and Northgate Road for over an hour after the accident around 5pm on Monday, May 15.

Police said two people suffered minor injuries.

However, a nearby bus stop which had been installed recently, felt the full force of the crash, leaving shattered glass strewn across the road.