Two men were arrested at 6.50pm on Monday, July 10 for a string of alleged offences.

Police chased a car throughout the East Dunbartonshire area and eventually caught the two men in the car, aged 23 and 24.

They are alleged to have been driving a stolen car from Bearsden, which had been taken the previous night.

The men are also accused of driving dangerously whilst disqualified and failing to stop for police officers.