Two rescued from Campsie Hills

Two teenagers had to be rescued after getting lost at night on the Campsie Hills.

Police said the two boys took a wrong turning near the ‘Car Park in the Sky’ on the evening of Monday, January 31.

An officer said: “They were traced by police and Lomond Mountain Rescue Team who assisted them back to safety.”

Neither boy was injured.

Pamela Murray, the aunt of one of the boys, tweeted her thanks to East Dunbartonshire Police and the mountain rescue team: “Thanks so much, my sister said you did an amazing job rescuing my nephew and his friend.”

The police responded on Twitter: “The officers involved were delighted they were found safe and well.”