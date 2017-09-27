Vandals damage new Cala Homes properties

The police are appealing for witnesses after thugs broke into the Cala Homes building site on Milngavie Road, Bearsden and caused damage to properties there.

Police officers believe that it was possibly a group of youths who entered the site and smashed two windows of homes that are currently being built sometime overnight on September 22 and 23.

The vandals also managed to get into some of the properties and made a mess by tipping stuff over and breaking things.

If you saw or heard anything please phone Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.