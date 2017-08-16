Vandals set football pitch on fire

A football pitch at Colquhoun Park in Bearsden was badly vandalised at the weekend.

Local resident Fraser Clarke, who is a coach with Westerton United U17s who use the pitch regularly, sent us these pictures, taken on Monday, which show the extensive damage.

Colquhoun Park football pitch was set on fire by vandals

He said: “It looks like gas canisters were used, along with fence panels and pallets.

“It’s infuriating as it’s really difficult to get a grass pitch in Milngavie and Bearsden at peak times, so this puts another one out of use for a while.

“Combine that with the fact that the pitch has just been freshly relaid and it’s a real kick in the teeth for the people who regularly use it.

“I suspect that somebody will have a Saturday morning let arranged for that pitch all season. What are they supposed to do now? It’s not safe to play on, and will take some work (and time) to repair.”

He added: “I can’t understand the motives behind it either, and with recent fire attacks in Westerton village just up the road I can’t help but wonder if the things could be connected.

“It’s quite frightening when you consider the amount of deliberate fires started in the area over the past month or so.”

If you saw anything please phone the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.