Police are hunting for vandals who spraypainted sectarian slogans on a garden wall at Lenzie.

The thugs targeted the wall at Auchinloch Road, Lenzie overnight on Friday, Saturday 22 and Saturday, September 23.

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch said: “It would have taken a long time to do this. It was a real mess.

“If anyone saw anything, please contact us on 101.”